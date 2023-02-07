GOP Blasts ‘Coastal Elites’ by Using Photo Of… California? Democratic Congressman Says ‘This Is My District’

A Twitter post by the Republican Party’s official account has backfired. On Monday, @GOP tweeted a photo taken above several fields and captioned it, “Wait until the coastal elites find out that this is where their food comes from!”

There was only one minor problem: the photo was taken of land in California, at least according to the Democratic Congressman who claims to represent it.

Wait until the coastal elites find out that this is where their food comes from! pic.twitter.com/jiTQOIpBwB — GOP (@GOP) February 6, 2023

It didn’t take long after the tweet went up for critics to point out that the image they tried to condemn “coastal elites” with was likely a stock image that likely didn’t show the Midwest.

Several posters, such as Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery and KCBS Radio political reporter Doug Sovern, claimed that the photo appears to be a shot of Fairfield, California. The picture is actually of the neighboring town of Manteca, however, according to SFGate, about 65 miles from San Francisco.

This is a picture of….Fairfield, CA, part of the Bay Area. Bow down to CA's food production. With 4% of nation's farms, we produce 13% of all ag products, 1/3 of all veggies, 2/3 of nation's fruit and nuts, 81% of wine… https://t.co/68If25Pi4i — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) February 7, 2023

This tweet has over 4m views—but I'm a little confused by it. That's an aerial shot of Fairfield, in Solano County, the north Bay Area. I literally bought some produce at a farm stand there 3 days ago. We coastal elite locavore foodies know quite well where our food comes from. https://t.co/0kJxhU0owD — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) February 7, 2023

Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), who currently represents California’s ninth congressional district, which encompasses San Joaquin County, where Manteca is located — tweeted on Tuesday, “Wait until the @GOP find out this is my district.”

Wait until the @GOP find out this is my district. https://t.co/qj7JcdbrM3 — Josh Harder (@JoshHarder) February 7, 2023

“All you had to do was find a picture of farmland in the Midwest and you somehow screwed that up,” author Kevin Kruse said. “Amazing.”

Several posters also pointed out that states along the coasts of the United States, particularly New York, Florida, and California, are amongst the largest producers of food and farmed produce.

All you had to do was find a picture of farmland in the Midwest and you somehow screwed that up. Amazing. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 7, 2023

This area, the land in this picture, is represented by a Democrat. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) February 7, 2023

lol California is the number one farming state in the US, ya dummies. — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) February 6, 2023

(Because somebody has to tell you) “California is the world’s 5th largest supplier of food, cotton fiber, and other agricultural commodities. In the U.S., California is the largest producer of food despite having less than 4% of the farms in the country.” https://t.co/huz5f4qD8R — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) February 6, 2023

This is a photo of Fairfield, California, part of the SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA. pic.twitter.com/zooDRMEihZ — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) February 7, 2023

Yeah definitely there’s zero produce in California or upstate New York. It’s all Alabama oranges and Montana Bananas. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 6, 2023

This is literally a picture of California (where about half of all fruits and vegetables in the US do, in fact, come from) https://t.co/FaWlhiz71h — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) February 7, 2023

Dear Gov. @GavinNewsom and @RepJoshHarder, Would your offices consider loaning someone to the @GOP social media team who can help educate them about California geography? Thanks, Those of us who are from the California Central Valley — Sunjeev Bery (@SunjeevBery) February 7, 2023

Wait until the GOP finds out coastal elite California produces 2x the crops more than ANYONE in the nation. WE feed America! https://t.co/mmzX7e3IzG — OG of the HRC (@OGoftheHRC) February 7, 2023

Wait until middle American find out who pays the majority of the country's bills. New York Continues to Send More Federal Tax Dollars to Washington Than It Gets in Return https://t.co/DUmYfuKdXi — Jackie Piñera-Martin (@jacklynpinera) February 7, 2023

Trump is a "costal elite", idiots. https://t.co/m0rbG4K63X — Ingrid Guthrie (@IngGuthrie) February 7, 2023

