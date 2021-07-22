Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said on Thursday that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted for allegedly lying to Congress.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci was involved in an explosive exchange with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) about whether the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded a grant for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the Covid-19 virus may have originated. Paul began his questioning by saying, “Dr. Fauci, as you are aware, it is a crime to lie to Congress.”

Fauci insisted the NIH had not funded gain-of-function research at the lab, which Paul vehemently disputed. Each man accused the other of lying, and Fauci emphatically told Paul, “You do not know what you’re talking about!”

Later that day, Paul said he would write to the Department of Justice (DOJ) seeking a criminal referral for Fauci for allegedly lying to Congress.

“His referral to the DOJ I think is well-founded,” said Cawthorn. “You can tell, he has directly lied to Congress.”

Cawthorn said Fauci’s hands were shaking during his back-and-forth with Paul not out of rage, but fear.

“Dr. Fauci knows he has been working as a pawn of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Cawthorn. He then baselessly alleged that the NIH has funded “militaristic research on how to make an animal virus more transmissible to humans.”

The freshman congressman predicted that Republicans will retake the House in 2022 and said, “I’ll make sure consequences are doled out.”

He added, “We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law.”

