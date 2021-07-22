Opportunities to hear from President Joe Biden in an extended question and answer session have been extremely limited during his first six months in office. But despite the rarity of the event, Wednesday night’s cable news ratings don’t indicate any pent up demand from Americans to hear from the commander in chief.

CNN’s 90-minute town hall with the president, hosted by Don Lemon, was a ratings dud on Wednesday night. According to Nielsen data, the forum came in dead last among the major cable news networks in the total viewers category, logging 1.55 million overall. That number was soundly beaten by Fox News — which scored 2.77 million total during the timeslot which covered Tucker Carlson Tonight and the first half of Hannity. MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes and first half hour of The Rachel Maddow Show edged out CNN as well, posting 1.67 million in the overall category.

Fox’s dominance of the time period extended to the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic — where they logged 477,000 viewers. CNN did top MSNBC for second place in that category, by a margin of 343,000 to 227,000.

Elsewhere, Fox News’ The Five returned to second place in the overall category on Wednesday — a spot which it held on Monday, but relinquished on Tuesday to Hannity with 2.57 million overall viewers. Hannity, incidentally, also had a town hall on Wednesday — a broadcast originating from Florida focusing on the unrest in Cuba with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) as the headliners. That telecast pulled in 2.38 million total viewers, per Nielsen — good for third place overall.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com