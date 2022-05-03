GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski Says Roe Draft Opinion ‘Rocks My Confidence In the Court’

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) lamented on Tuesday the draft Supreme Court decision leaked to Politico that would overturn the landmark 1973 abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

“I really find it shocking that this would happen,” said Murkowski, condemning the leak to the outlet, which published its scoop on Monday night. “I understand it is unprecedented.”

Regarding the draft decision, “Roe is still the law of the land. We don’t know the direction that this decision may ultimately take, but if it goes in the direction that this leaked copy has indicated I will just tell you that it, it, it rocks my confidence in the court right now.”

The draft decision would also overturn the landmark 1992 decision in the Supreme Court abortion case Casey v. Planned Parenthood.

Chief Justice John Roberts denounced the leak and said that the draft decision, which he authenticated, isn’t final and that he ordered the Marshal of the court to seek the leaker.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way,” said Roberts in a statement on Tuesday. “Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

Watch above, via CBS’ Scott MacFarlane.

