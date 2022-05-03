Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked majority opinion foreshadowing the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court released a statement on Tuesday acknowledging Politico’s publication of the opinion draft, which sparked massive uproar over the possible rollback of federal protections for abortion rights. The statement said the document Politico obtained is “authentic,” but “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

The statement also included remarks from Roberts, who condemned the leak and said the Marshal of the Court will investigate the matter.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way,” Roberts said.”Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

