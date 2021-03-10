GOP Senator Slammed for Touting Provision of Covid Relief Bill After Voting Against It

Senator Roger Wicker (R- MS) touted one key provision of the covid relief bill after the House passed it on Wednesday afternoon.

Wicker took note of the direct aid going to the restaurant industry, saying, “This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.”

Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief. This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.https://t.co/Ob4pRb9Xh4 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) March 10, 2021

The Mississippi Republican received immediate criticism for highlighting that after voting against the bill.

CNN correspondent Manu Raju said he asked Wicker about the tweet and the senator responded, “Just because there’s one good provision in a $1.9 trillion bill, doesn’t mean I have to vote for it… I think it’s a stupid question. I’m not going to vote for $1.9 trillion just because it has a couple of good provisions in it.”

I asked him about the criticism that he’s taking credit for a bill he opposed, but Wicker said he had pushed this issue for restaurant aid “long, long before this legislation.” Wicker added: “I think it's an entirely consistent position.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 10, 2021

Wicker’s tweet received a lot of attention and criticism, including the Democratic party Twitter account. “YOU VOTED NO” trended on Twitter earlier Wednesday night.

"Sure, *I* (and every other Republican Senator) voted *against* this relief. But the important thing is that I lost." https://t.co/Qrc0Y733AA — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) March 10, 2021

As I recall, the senator voted against this bill. But memories are short these days! https://t.co/P1hPIZZXtu — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 10, 2021

You voted against it. Every Republican Senator voted against it. https://t.co/F14jn1RfLI — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 10, 2021

YOU VOTED NO https://t.co/U5BgIqvAUX — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) March 10, 2021

I'm obliged to point out here by the requirements of…truth and facts…that Senator Wicker voted against the bill. https://t.co/N1Ip95PwyR — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) March 10, 2021

YOU VOTED AGAINST IT YOU LEERING FOSSIL https://t.co/FX8eRSjlrZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 10, 2021

Area guy who voted against bill now tries to gain political benefit from touting bill’s effects: https://t.co/NcbWxLxs3a — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) March 11, 2021

You voted against it. But because of the Democrats who voted for it the stock market is up. Business knows this will get our economy back on track. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 10, 2021

So it’s already happening. A GOP senator who voted AGAINST the COVID-19 relief bill is trying to take credit for its benefits. It’s like the 2009 stimulus all over again. https://t.co/yL558ycI9k — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) March 10, 2021

