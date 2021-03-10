comScore Roger Wicker Slammed for Touting Part of Covid Relief Bill He Opposed

GOP Senator Slammed for Touting Provision of Covid Relief Bill After Voting Against It

By Josh FeldmanMar 10th, 2021, 7:42 pm

Senator Roger Wicker (R- MS) touted one key provision of the covid relief bill after the House passed it on Wednesday afternoon.

Wicker took note of the direct aid going to the restaurant industry, saying, “This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.”

The Mississippi Republican received immediate criticism for highlighting that after voting against the bill.

CNN correspondent Manu Raju said he asked Wicker about the tweet and the senator responded, “Just because there’s one good provision in a $1.9 trillion bill, doesn’t mean I have to vote for it… I think it’s a stupid question. I’m not going to vote for $1.9 trillion just because it has a couple of good provisions in it.”

Wicker’s tweet received a lot of attention and criticism, including the Democratic party Twitter account. “YOU VOTED NO” trended on Twitter earlier Wednesday night.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: