Grimes Reveals ‘Clueless’ Elon Musk Sent Picture Of Her Having C-Section to Family and Friends

Singer Grimes revealed that Elon Musk, with whom she shares three children, once sent a picture of her C-section surgery to friends and family.

The couple, who welcomed their first child in 2020, share son X Æ A-12, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, and another son who was recently revealed, Techno Mechanicus.

Grimes spoke with writer Walter Isaacson about her experiences with Musk for his new biography, and according to People Magazine, she revealed that Musk took a photo of her having a C-section for their first child X and sent it to various people including her father and siblings.

“He was just clueless about why I’d be upset,” Grimes said.

The singer recently feuded online with another woman who shares two children with Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Their spat occurred when Isaacson tweeted a picture of Zilis and Musk’s twins.

Ever since imbibing Isaac Asimov stories as a kid, Musk has worried that our robots could turn on us. This Time excerpt of https://t.co/7JGHd10lOC explains why and what he’s doing about it. https://t.co/EiXqmMi3E6 pic.twitter.com/loKKgwYoIx — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) September 6, 2023

Grimes quickly commented that aside from never having seen these children before, she had also not been allowed to see her own son.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to a see a photo of these children until this moment, despite this situation utterly ripping my family apart,” Grimes wrote.

As of Sunday morning, the public spat appeared to be behind the two as Grimes revealed that she had finally had a conversation with her.

“I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together,” Grimes wrote.

“I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation,” she added.

