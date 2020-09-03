Jonathan DeNardo, a hairdresser at the salon which Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited on Monday in San Francisco, is now claiming the top Democratic legislator was, in fact, duped by the salon owner Erica Kious.

DeNardo, who leases space to operate at eSalon, released a statement via his attorney, Matthew Soleimanpour. The lengthy missive backs Pelosi’s claim that the entire ordeal was a “set up” carried out by an angry salon owner whose business was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kious, the salon owner, isn’t a supporter of Pelosi’s political leanings, according to the statement.

“The fact that Ms. Kious is now objecting to Speaker Pelosi’s presence at eSalon, and from a simple surface-level review of Ms. Kious’ political leanings, it appears Ms. Kious is furthering a setup of Speaker Pelosi for her own vain aspirations,” Soleimanpour wrote.

The hairstylist claimed in the statement that Kious approved for him to work on Pelosi’s hair Monday.

“Ms. Kious took special interest in the appointment during this telephone call, wherein she made several vitriolic and incendiary comments about Speaker Pelosi and her purported responsibility for temporarily suspending operations of Ms. Kious’ business,” the statement continued.

“Ultimately, Ms. Kious authorized Mr. DeNardo to proceed with Speaker Pelosi’s appointment,” the statement said.

#BREAKING: The lawyer representing Jonathan DeNardo, the #SanFrancisco cosmetologist who did Nancy Pelosi’s hair before the city allowed salons to operate indoors, released a statement Wednesday. Read full statement here: https://t.co/wcKOysBZBh pic.twitter.com/a1Ob37kD3m — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 3, 2020

The salon owner spoke to Fox News host Tucker Carlson Wednesday night and denied she had “set up” Pelosi.

“I’ve had a camera system in there for five years,” Kious stated. “I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that is absolutely false.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]