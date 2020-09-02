The owner of a California salon Nancy Pelosi went to this week spoke out to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Wednesday night.

Fox broke the news of Pelosi’s visit to the salon Monday, and owner Erica Kious said, “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”

Earlier today, Pelosi said she was “set up” and added, “I think that this salon owes me an apology for setting up.”

Kious told Carlson it wasn’t a set-up, saying, “I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that is absolutely false.”

She said her business has not been open because of public health restrictions, saying, “We’ve lost at least 60% of our clients. I’ve lost the majority of my staff. Six months is a long time to be closed down.”

Carlson asked, “How do you feel about seeing the most powerful woman in America come into your salon in violation of the rules she supports, get caught and then blame you for it?”

“To be honest, it was more hurtful,” Kious said. “She’s been coming in for quite a while, and just to see her coming and especially not wearing a mask — that’s really got to me — but this isn’t even political. She’s been coming in there. It’s the fact that she actually came in didn’t have a mask on, and I just thought about my staff and people not being able to work and make money and provide for their families, and if she’s in there comfortably without a mask and feeling safe, then why are we shut down? Why am I not able to have clients come in? So it’s been hard.”

She also told Carlson that she has since received hateful messages and death threats.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

