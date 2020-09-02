House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has received a fair amount of criticism for her visit to a hair salon in San Francisco.

Fox News reported on the dustup Monday, including security footage they obtained of Pelosi in the salon that was shuttered for her visit. Erica Kious, the owner of the salon, made it clear in an interview with Fox she wasn’t exactly happy about the visit, saying, “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”

Speaker Pelosi says she was “setup” after being caught getting her hair done inside a San Francisco hair salon Monday, violating COVID rules… Listen… what say you?! pic.twitter.com/1oHyoOjh1O — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 2, 2020

Pelosi addressed the matter during an event Wednesday afternoon and said it was a “set-up”:

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times and that then they said we’re able to accommodate people — one person at a time… I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a set-up. So I take responsibility for falling for a set-up.”

One reporter asked if she owes the service industry an apology. Pelosi said, “I don’t. I think that this salon owes me an apology for setting up.”

