Here’s That Time Trump Mistook the Kurds for Iranian Quds Force, Said They Were ‘Horribly Mistreated’ by U.S.

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to abandon the Kurds in Syria, but it wasn’t all that long ago that he mistook the United States’ allies for an Iranian military force, or vice-versa.

Trump is taking heavy criticism from nearly every quarter over his snap decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, thereby leaving the Kurds vulnerable to attack from Turkey. But during a 2015 interview as a presidential candidate, Trump was very protective of the Kurds, even if he wasn’t quite sure who they were.

During a September 3, 2015 interview, radio host Hugh Hewitt told Trump he wanted to “turn to some of the commander-in-chief questions,” and asked “Are you ready for that?”

Narrator: He was not.

“Are you familiar with General Soleimani?” Hewitt asked, referring to Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force.

“Yes,” Trump said hesitantly, then asked Hewitt to “go ahead, give me a little, go ahead, tell me.”

“He runs the Quds Forces,” Hewitt said.

“Yes, okay, right,” Trump agreed, then added, “The Kurds, by the way, have been horribly mistreated by…”

“No, not the Kurds, the Quds Forces, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Forces,” Hewitt corrected Trump, then pointed out “is the bad guys.”

As Hewitt tried to continue, Trump repeatedly pointed out he’d thought Hewitt had said “Kurds” — who are not commanded by an Iranian general — and added, “I think the Kurds have been poorly treated by us, Hugh.”

Later in the interview, Trump circled back to complain about Hewitt’s question.

“You know, those are like history questions. Do you know this one, do you know that one,” Trump said, adding “I will tell you, I thought you used the word Kurd before. I will tell you that I think the Kurds are the most underutilized and are being totally mistreated by us. And nobody understands why.”

He went on to accuse Hewitt of asking him “Gotcha!” questions, claimed “I will be so good at the military, your head will spin,” and said “our Kurds are being treated so poorly, and would really is the one group that really would be out there fighting for us, I think, and fighting for themselves.”

Trump would go on to become president and abandon the Kurds. But he’s right about one thing, heads are definitely spinning.

Listen above via The Hugh Hewitt Show.

