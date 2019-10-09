Trump Justifies Abandoning Kurds with Rant About Iraq War: ‘WORST DECISION EVER MADE’

President Donald Trump sought to justify his snap decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria’s Turkish border region with a rant about the Iraq War, which he called the “WORST DECISION EVER MADE.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump issued a pair of official White House statements via his Twitter account defending his Middle East policy, which most recently includes his much-derided announcement that he’s pulling U.S. troops from Syria, leaving our Kurdish allies exposed to attack from Turkey.

“The United States has spent EIGHT TRILLION DOLLARS fighting and policing in the Middle East. Thousands of our Great Soldiers have died or been badly wounded. Millions of people have died on the other side. GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE…..” Trump began, citing a figure that estimates the costs of Middle East wars as far into the future as 40 years from now.

“….IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!” Trump continued, adding “We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. There were NONE! Now we are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers & military home. Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE! THE USA IS GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Trump supported the invasion of Iraq in 2002 but later claimed to have opposed it from the beginning.

As for “slowly and carefully,” The Washington Post’s David Ignatius laid out the consequences of Trump’s move in a disturbing Twitter thread.

“A bad situation in Northeast Syria is about to get much worse,” Ignatius wrote, adding, “Sources tell me that US officials have just informed the Syrian Kurds that Turkey is likely to attack air and ground in next 24 hours. The US will do nothing.”

He also writes that the impending attack “appears coordinated with the Russians, and warned of “thousands of ISIS detainees and families, who may be breaking out of camps and prisons after Turkish attack–with NO American back-up plan. This is a major disaster coming at us because of Trump’s decisions. Hours left to stop it…”

Ignatius said on Morning Joe Wednesday that Turkey has not yet initiated their military operation in Syria.

Trump’s decision to abandon the Kurds has been nearly universally decried, even by conservatives and Fox News personalities.

