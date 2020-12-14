Up to 20 million Americans should receive a Covid-19 vaccination by the end of December, Health and Human Secretary Services Alex Azar said in an interview on Today.

“We are sending out 2.9 million doses of vaccine … we hope we’ll see as much of that used as humanly possible this week,” he said in the Monday interview. He added that 20 million vaccinations were possible by the end of December, and five times that number by the end of February. “If they carry forward with the plans that we’ve put in place, 100 million shots in arms by the end of February is very much in scope.”

“We have total options and guaranteed purchase for three billion doses,” he added. “We have significant manufacturing capacity. And what the executive order says is we’re going to make those surplus doses and we’re going to make that capacity available to our friends and allies around the world.”

