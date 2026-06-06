JUST IN: Gunman On The Loose After Music Festival Shooting Leaves ‘Many Victims’

Police in northwest Ohio are looking for a suspect who shot multiple people at a music festival.

Toledo, Ohio, police said they received a report of a person shot near the Old West End Festival shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers discovered multiple shooting victims who have since been transported to nearby hospitals.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., Toledo Police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue near the Old West End Festival. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Many victims have been transported to nearby… pic.twitter.com/Ev6Wbkv40f — Toledo Police (@Toledo_PD) June 6, 2026

There was no word on how many people were wounded or what their conditions were.

Police are investigating areas near Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue in Toledo, and are asking people to avoid the area while they search for the suspect or suspects.

The Old West End Festival is an annual two-day event in Toledo’s historic district. It kicked off with a parade Saturday morning, and featured live music and food markets throughout the day.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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