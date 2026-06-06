Trump Imagines Obama Library Will Be a Giant Dumpster Surrounded By Homeless Tents

President Donald Trump has a depressing vision for what former President Barack Obama’s new presidential library will morph into.

The president posted an AI-generated image of what he believes Obama’s library will look like in 2036 — a giant grey dumpster with a big black bag of trash spilling out of it, surrounded by homeless people and tents. Trump’s post showed the homeless milling around the ugly building with a dreary Chicago skyline in the background.

Trump’s post was captioned: “The Barack Hussein Obama Library, in 10 years, when fully matured!”

This was not the first time Trump has bashed Obama’s soon-to-open library. Just last week, Trump posted a similar picture of a huge grey garbage bin with a big bag of trash sticking out of it.

And last year, Trump said he would have loved to have helped Obama because he is a “really good builder and I build on time, on budget.” But he said Obama’s library was nothing short of a “disaster.”

Trump also said Obama’s push to make sure the library used minority-run businesses to help build it didn’t help, either.

“(Obama) said something to the effect of, ‘I only want DEI. I only want woke.’ He wants woke people to build it,” Trump added. “Well, he’s got woke people.”

USA Today reported at the time, “The Obama Foundation has said that about 35% of subcontractors would be minority-owned businesses, 15% would be women-owned and 9% would be from the greater Chicago area.”

The 19 acre Obama presidential library is set to open on June 19. It was initially projected to cost around $300 million, but that price tag has ballooned to $850 million.

As for his own presidential library, Trump said earlier this year it will “most likely” double as a hotel. That happened when his son Eric Trump unveiled the Trump library in Miami will look a lot like the One World Trade Center in New York City.

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