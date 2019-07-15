comScore

House Republican Defends Trump’s Tweets By Explaining How They Are ‘Clearly Not Racist’

By Morgan PhillipsJul 15th, 2019, 11:24 am

Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris told radio host Brian Nehman Monday that President Donald Trump’s tweets aimed at four freshman Democrats of color are “clearly not racist.”

“They’re obviously not racist, but again, when anyone disagrees with someone now, the default is you call them a racist and this is no exception,” said Harris.

Harris added that the president “could’ve meant go back to the district that they came from or the neighborhood they came from.”

Nehman pushed back on this. “You really believe he meant the district? Not the country but the district?

“Yeah they all didn’t come from foreign countries. So you’d have to presume that it’s not a country,” said Harris.

“You listen to the mainstream media, the mainstream media all thinks this is a racist comment,” Harris told Nehman.

Harris is one of the first to defend Trump’s comments as Republicans have remained largely quiet on the issue.

On Sunday morning, Trump said it was interesting that progressive Democratic congresswomen (in reference to Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Rep. Ilhan Omar) “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” were telling the American people how our government is to be run. “You can’t leave fast enough,” he told them.

Listen to the full interview here.

[Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: