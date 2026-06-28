WATCH: GOP Senator Blanks When Asked to Name ‘One Example’ of Election Fraud Trump’s SAVE America Act ‘Would’ve Prevented’

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) was put on the spot when NBC News’s Ryan Nobles asked for one example of voter fraud that Donald Trump’s SAVE America Act would have prevented.

Nobles, who sat in for host Kristen Welker on Sunday’s Meet The Press, pressed Marshall for contending that Americans don’t have trust in the election process.

“What I’m worried about is those that have this belief, this fear that fraud is indeed possible and that it could go unpunished,” Marshall said about the importance of requiring voter ID. “So that’s why we need to build an election process with integrity.”

“Federal law already prohibits non-citizens from voting,” Nobles argued. “There’s no evidence that fraudulent votes have changed any election outcomes. Are you trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist?”

“The issue right now is, again, that Americans don’t feel that the elections are trustworthy. No one wants their vote canceled by an illegal alien or by a dead person. And all you have to do is look at the recent elections in Los Angeles to see the concern there as well…People want election integrity,” Marshall repeated.

President Trump had accused the blue state of California of allowing voter fraud in the race for Los Angeles mayor due to the lengthy process of counting votes, and the fact that the Republican candidate, who appeared to start out doing well, lost in the end after more votes were tabulated. Trump has called “voter fraud” a “national emergency.”

Nobles then hit Marshall with a study conducted by the conservative Heritage Foundation going back to the 1980s that “pointed out that there’s only 100 total instances of non-citizens voting. Again and again, part of the problem with election integrity is that President Trump keeps accusing election systems of not being fair and not being secure. But there’s actually no evidence to support that,” Nobles said.

He continued, “So don’t you need to bring to the American people a suite of issues, a suite of evidence, that demonstrates this need? Just give me one example of where there was some level of fraud that the Save America Act would have prevented that would have altered an election.”

Instead of giving any example, Marshall replied, “Yeah, Ryan, I guess we just look at this differently. I think again I’m going back to that an election process needs to be trustworthy, that the election process is important to the backbone and the survival of this nation.”

Watch the clip above via NBC News’s Meet The Press.

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