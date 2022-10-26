‘How Dare They!’ VP Kamala Harris Says Democrats ‘Need To Take Back The Flag’ On Abortion Rights

Vice President Kamala Harris tore into Republicans seeking to restrict abortion rights, and suggested Democrats “take back the flag” on the issue and frame it around “freedom and liberty.”

The VP has taken a leading role in pushing for reproductive rights in the aftermath of the Supreme Court effectively overturning Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

On Tuesday, Harris led a discussion on the issue at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The veep gave opening remarks in which she expressed outrage at the Dobbs decision and the actions that have followed, exclaiming “How dare they! How dare they!”

VP Harris laid out the stakes, and told the audience “we need to take back the flag on this issue”:

When we look at where we are, where the highest court in our land — think about this — the highest court in our land, the United States Supreme Court, just took a constitutional right, that had been recognized, from the people of America, from the women of America. And, you know, on this subject, here’s the thing: One does not have to give up their faith or deeply held beliefs — one does not have to abandon one’s faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be making this decision for her. (Applause.) But what we are seeing around the country are these laws that are being proposed and passed that would criminalize — criminalize — healthcare providers, doctors, nurses, healthcare for- — providers literally with provisions for jail sentences. Think about that. Laws that are being proposed that would punish women who dare to exercise self-determination and make decisions about what they know to be in their best self-interest. Because apparently there are some — I call them extremist so-called leaders — who have decided they’re in a better position than she has to make decisions about what’s in her best interest. How dare they. (Applause.) How dare they. So this is where we are. But, fundamentally, I do think that this issue has so much to do with very important principles that include the importance of dignity and respecting the dignity that each person has and is entitled to be respected. I think that we need to take back the flag on this issue. This is about freedom and liberty — (applause) — fundamental principles upon which our country was founded that are being attacked right now. So there’s a lot at stake on this issue.

Watch above via The White House.

