FBI Director Christopher Wray bristled at the accusation he “personally weaponized” his agency against conservatives, incredulously telling his accuser that seems “insane to me!”

Wray testified Wednesday at a contentious hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, during which Republicans aggressively questioned him about a variety of issues, including the investigations into former President Donald Trump and other politically-oriented grievances.

Wray and several members of the committee took pains to point out that Wray was “hand-picked by Trump” and confirmed by all Republicans, and is a registered Republican himself — facts which Wray referenced again when Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming made the accusation in question:

REP. HAGEMAN: The American people fully understand that there is a two-tiered justice system that has been weaponized to persecute people based on their political beliefs and that you have personally been weapon, that you have personally worked to weaponize the FBI against conservatives. I asked Mr. Durham about this, to which he answered, “I don’t think that things can go too much further with the view that law enforcement, particularly the FBI or Department of Justice, runs a two-tiered system of justice. The nation cannot stand under those circumstances.” Director Wray, what are you prepared to do to reform federal law enforcement in a manner which earns back the trust of the American people? DIRECTOR WRAY: Well, first off, I would disagree with your characterization of the FBI, and certainly your description of my own approach. The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me?! Given my own personal background. As to how we are approaching our work of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. It starts with me having emphasized to all of our folks over and over and over again in everything we do that we need to do the right thing in the right way. And that means following the facts wherever they lead, no matter who likes it. It starts, then goes on from there to all kinds of enhanced procedures, safeguards, approvals, double checks, triple checks, recordkeeping requirement, accountability policies, funding of new functions like an Office of Internal Audit that didn’t exist before the installation of an entirely new leadership team from my predecessor. And where I can take action. Where we can take action to hold people accountable by removing people from the chain of command…

