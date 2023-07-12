‘Are You Protecting the Bidens?’ Matt Gaetz Goes On Rampage Against Chris Wray in Explosive Hearing Showdown

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) didn’t waste a second to throw accusations at FBI Director Chris Wray during his hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Wray, on Wednesday, has already faced several of his harshest critics — as his committee appearance was set to address claims about the alleged two-tiered justice system in America and the weaponization of federal law enforcement against conservatives. Gaetz kicked off his questioning with the alleged WhatsApp message of Hunter Biden invoking his father’s name and demanding payment from his Chinese business associate.

“Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it, Director?” Gaetz asked.

“I’m not going to get into commenting on that,” Wray replied, which prompted Gaetz to comment “you seem deeply uncurious about it, don’t you? Almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?”

“Absolutely not,” Wray said, and Gaetz cut him off again to say “You won’t answer the question about whether or not that’s a shakedown, and everybody knows why you won’t answer it. Because to the millions of people who will see this, they know it is, and your inability to acknowledge that is deeply revealing about you.”

The confrontation moved on to Gaetz interrogating Wray over the FBI’s alleged FISA abuses, which coincides with Gaetz’s push for Congress to not renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Gaetz also cast perjury accusations at Wray before proclaiming “the FBI has broken so bad that people can go and engage in queries that when you come before the Congress to answer questions, you’re, like, you’re blissfully ignorant” about the FBI supposedly “using the FISA process as their creepy personal snoop machine.”

You preside over the FBI that has the lowest level of trust in the FBI’s history. People trusted the FBI more when J. Edgar Hoover was running the place than when you are, and the reason is because you don’t give straight answers. You give answers that later a court deems aren’t true and then at the end of the day, you won’t criticize an obvious shakedown when its directly in front of us, and it appears you’re whitewashing the conduct of corrupt people.

Watch above via CNN.

