Iranian Protester Reportedly Shot to Death by Government Forces for Celebrating America’s World Cup Win

A man was reportedly shot to death in Iran by security forces after he celebrated his country’s 0-1 World Cup loss to the U.S. in Qatar on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, 27-year-old Mehran Samak celebrated America’s win in the Iranian city of Bandar Anzali by honking the horn of his car. He was shot in the head and died.

The report claimed Samak, who was buried on Wednesday, joined other protesters who honked their horns to celebrate Iran’s defeat to oppose their oppressive government.

Numerous posts on social media showed people celebrating from their cars nationwide while others mourned the death of Samak.

Mehran Samak, 27 Iranian man was shot in the head while seating in his car alongside his fiancé and celebrating Iran’s World Cup loss to USA.

Dear members of @USMNT say his name.

Dear @tyler_adams14 you can be his voice. He doesn’t have any voice inside Iran. pic.twitter.com/6dTBbb9sIh — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 30, 2022

Mehran Samak, 27 years old from Gilak ethnic minority, has been killed by Iranian security forces in Anzali, North of Iran. Poeple say that he was shot in the head when he was among cars that were beeping in celebration that the national team lost. #گیلک #گیلان #مهران_سماک pic.twitter.com/Tr5tk9GQrU — Behrouz Boochani (@BehrouzBoochani) November 30, 2022

ویدیویی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی منتشرشده که گفته می‌شود مربوط به دیشب در کرمانشاه پس از باخت تیم ملی است و در آن نیروهای لباس شخصی یک خودرو را هدف حمله قرار می‌دهند. در این ویدیو مشخص است که سه شهروند شامل یک زن و دو مرد هدف حمله نیروهای لباس شخصی قرار می‌گیرند. pic.twitter.com/SSrMQH4hMM — BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) November 30, 2022

Iran – Mashhad

The reporter says that after Khamenei's football team lost to the American national team, people in the Hashemiyeh area of ​​Mashhad are happy and keep honking their car horns.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022#Iran #IranProtests #IranRevolution #IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/ppBQHOxKDe — 𝓘𝓻𝓪𝓷 𝓟𝓪𝓷𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓶𝓪 𝓝𝓮𝔀𝓼 (@IranPanoramaNew) November 30, 2022

In different cities and neighbourhoods Iranians are celebrating the end of the Islamic Republic of Iran's stay in #Qatar2022.

Cheering from windows, honking horns, and chanting against the regime.pic.twitter.com/amTb2M0MZH — Maziar (@Muzyar) November 29, 2022

Iran has been gripped by protests since September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after a run-in with police after she violated the country’s strict Islamic dress code. There was speculation Iran’s defeat in Doha might be warmly received as protesters continue to clash with the government.

Bloomberg columnist and editorial board member Bobby Ghosh told MSNBC within minutes of America’s win on Tuesday he had heard reports of celebrations in Iran.

“That is something I would not in a million years have expected to see in my own lifetime,” Ghosh said. “Which tells you that they hate their regime and they hate the team that represents that regime even more than they were taught to hate the United States.”

