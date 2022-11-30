Iranian Protester Reportedly Shot to Death by Government Forces for Celebrating America’s World Cup Win
A man was reportedly shot to death in Iran by security forces after he celebrated his country’s 0-1 World Cup loss to the U.S. in Qatar on Tuesday.
According to the BBC, 27-year-old Mehran Samak celebrated America’s win in the Iranian city of Bandar Anzali by honking the horn of his car. He was shot in the head and died.
The report claimed Samak, who was buried on Wednesday, joined other protesters who honked their horns to celebrate Iran’s defeat to oppose their oppressive government.
Numerous posts on social media showed people celebrating from their cars nationwide while others mourned the death of Samak.
Iran has been gripped by protests since September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after a run-in with police after she violated the country’s strict Islamic dress code. There was speculation Iran’s defeat in Doha might be warmly received as protesters continue to clash with the government.
Bloomberg columnist and editorial board member Bobby Ghosh told MSNBC within minutes of America’s win on Tuesday he had heard reports of celebrations in Iran.
“That is something I would not in a million years have expected to see in my own lifetime,” Ghosh said. “Which tells you that they hate their regime and they hate the team that represents that regime even more than they were taught to hate the United States.”
