‘TRUMP CURSE’: Furious Knicks Fans Blame President for Jinxing Team’s Winning Streak as They Lose to Spurs

New York Knicks fans unhappy after their team lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening aimed some of their frustration at President Donald Trump, accusing him of jinxing the team by attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals in person.

The Knicks had won 13 straight games — a 46-day winning streak — including taking down the Spurs in San Antonio in the first two games of the best-of-seven series. That ended Monday night with the Spurs’ 115-111 win.

Trump had already ruffled the feathers of some fans and local New Yorkers over his decision to attend the game, which triggered much stricter security protocols to protect a sitting president.

The watch party outside Madison Square Garden that had been organized for previous games was cancelled because of the Secret Service’s security perimeter. Several blocks around Madison Square Garden were closed “to most pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” a “strict no-bag policy” was enforced, and fans were told to arrive at least two hours early.

It all led to long lines and frustrated fans before the game, and many of them loudly booed Trump when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the singing of the national anthem.

When video clips circulated during the game appeared to show Trump resting his eyes, it sparked a wave of mockery from his critics, accusing him of falling asleep as he has been accused of doing during recent Cabinet meetings and other White House events.

The president’s possible nap time was viewed as especially egregious since the game was a nail-biter to the end. In the fourth quarter, the Spurs pulled ahead 111-104 with just under two minutes to play, but the Knicks got within two points after a 3-pointer by OG Anunoby, but then Stephon Castle dropped two free throws into the basket and the Spurs held on to that four-point lead for the last few seconds of the game.

When the final buzzer sounded, social media users again flung insults, blame, and mockery in Trump’s direction. One video posted after the game showed Knicks fans in the street chanting “F*ck Donald Trump” in the aftermath of the loss.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) couldn’t resist the opportunity and shared a post about the Knicks losing along with a simple screenshot of a recent White House tweet that said, “Call it the Trump Effect.”

A selection of additional reactions is below. Numerous people declared the game result to be caused by the “Trump Curse.”

I’m not an expert on jinxes, hexes, curses, and voodoo. Not superstitious either. But if I was the Knicks, I probably wouldn’t let Trump near the arena for Game 4. Just to be on the safe side. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 9, 2026

TRUMP MADE THE KNICKS LOSE. pic.twitter.com/TEJyxO4Aut — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) June 9, 2026

Trump literally shut down New York and canceled watch parties just to fall asleep during the game and curse the Knicks to a loss smh. Generational L. — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) June 9, 2026

Trump curse https://t.co/DeUYFGOG6z — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) June 9, 2026

Danhausen lifted the curse from the Knicks and then Trump showed up #NBAFinals @DanhausenAD pic.twitter.com/osMeJfk9L0 — Jens Havec (@SGaming55657) June 9, 2026

Trump needs to stay away from game 4. The Knicks just lost game 3, This clown got massively booed, fell asleep, inconvenienced everyone, and cursed game 3. #TrumpCurse pic.twitter.com/lKJktyr4Ww — Aaron Black (@ABlackPolitical) June 9, 2026

Is it a coincidence the Knicks won 13 playoff games in a row and then Trump shows up and they lose? Dude shut down NYC to get booed, make the Knicks lose, and fall asleep at halftime. Everything he touches turns to shit#TrumpCurse#NBAFinals — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) June 9, 2026

The Knicks are now 0-1 in the Finals when President Trump attends games. pic.twitter.com/bmHKbn67OA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 9, 2026

Trump has cursed the Knicks. They lose at home tonight. He needs to stay the fuck away for game 4. #TrumpCurse pic.twitter.com/HQP2HI1k8Y — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 9, 2026

Knicks 0-1 in games Donald Trump attends pic.twitter.com/fa4eZaM93s — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 9, 2026

calling it now, Donald Trump at Game 3 is the new Madden Curse, Curse of the Bambino, Curse of the Billy Goat, SI cover curse https://t.co/DK5mE8pcXV — Matthew Graham (@mattyryze) June 9, 2026

B/c Donald Trump attended a game, he cursed the New York Knicks. Spurs will make a comeback and win it all. — Regulator🇺🇸 (@Revolutioig9) June 9, 2026

Trump attends Game 3. The Knicks suffer their first loss of the Finals. Everything Trump touches dies. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 9, 2026

Trump’s day: 1. Begged Iran and Israel to stop bombing each other

2. Posted some "election fraud" BS

3. Shut down midtown

4. Got booed at MSG and Bryant Park

5. Stuffed his face with fries and pizza

6. Took a nap

7. Left before the game ended and Knicks lost pic.twitter.com/wFHKtfz6HH — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 9, 2026

Trump’s motorcade leaves MSG after the Knicks lose 115-111 to the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/76AFX0VHEg — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) June 9, 2026

Knicks would’ve won tonight if Trump had a ballroom. And fucking stayed in it! pic.twitter.com/InE1esn3y2 — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) June 9, 2026

This article has been updated with additional content.

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