‘That’s Donald Trump!’ Jessica Tarlov Calls Out Fox Colleague for Accusing Democrat of Doing What Trump Did

Jessica Tarlov called out Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway in absentia while also leaving another colleague speechless on Wednesday’s edition of The Five.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marine veteran and oysterman Graham Platner won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Maine and will face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

Platner, who said he did not know that a Totenkopf tattoo he got in the military was used in Nazi iconography, has been dogged by reports of his distasteful comments about U.S. soldiers and his exchange of sexually explicit texts with multiple women despite being married. That information was revealed by his wife Amy Gertner to a former campaign staffer who was conducting background research into Platner to anticipate potential attacks from opponents.

Reacting to Platner’s win, Conway said Platner should not be running and focus on his personal life instead.

“Is there any number of scandals that would make you stop?” Conway asked on Tuesday’s Hannity. “Putting on with women that are not your wife? Would it be the lying? Would it be insulting heroes? Is power really worth that to you?”

A day later, Tarlov noted the glaring issue with those remarks from Conway, a Trump supporter who served as senior counselor in his first administration.

“I was listening to – and I adore her – Kellyanne last night talking about his scandals, cheated on his wife, he lied, insulted heroes. That’s Donald Trump!” Tarlov said.

“No, he did not insult heroes,” an indignant Emily Compagno said of Trump. “That was the hoax.”

“I’m sorry, Trump never insulted John McCain?” Tarlov shot back.

Compagno did not muster a response.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump infamously disparaged McCain, a Vietnam War veteran.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said at the time. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

In 2024, Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to hide the fact that he had affairs with two women.

Watch above via Fox News.

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