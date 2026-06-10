Scores of Democratic lawmakers and pundits took a victory lap on Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared, “I love the inflation.”

Trump made the remark while speaking to press in the Oval Office in response to a question about Wednesday’s consumer price index numbers that showed inflation had risen above 4% for the first time in three years. Gray Television’s White House correspondent Jon Decker asked the president if he was concerned about the new numbers.

“No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation,” responded Trump.

The president’s words exploded on social media, where a swath of notable names were quick to paint the remark as a boon for the Democratic Party in the upcoming midterms.

“And Democrats just won the midterms,” wrote Fox News host Jessica Tarlov.

And Democrats just won the midterms https://t.co/Engs3p1zBc — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) June 10, 2026

“If Democrats don’t win back Congress with the president making attack ads on himself like this then I don’t know what to say…” wrote Mehdi Hasan.

If Democrats don’t win back Congress with the president making attack ads on himself like this then I don’t know what to say… https://t.co/AOESVfshzL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 10, 2026

Pod Save America host Dan Pfeiffer dually noted the clip’s ad potential.

“The only industry that isn’t suffering under Trump are Democratic ad makers,” he wrote.

The only industry that isn’t suffering under Trump are Democratic ad makers https://t.co/MbwCbrRgVL — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 10, 2026

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) also seemed to have the midterms in mind.

“Please send this man to every Congressional district with this winning message,” he wrote.

Please send this man to every Congressional district with this winning message. https://t.co/QnB9UukFH0 — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 10, 2026

A massive number of Senators, House members, and governors posted about the quote. Many urged voters to take Trump’s words at face value.

“So there you have it: President Trump loves that you’re paying higher prices,” wrote Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

So there you have it: President Trump loves that you’re paying higher prices. https://t.co/JLZoky0K3c — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 10, 2026

“Take Trump at his word. He loves that you’re paying more for everything,” wrote Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Take Trump at his word. He loves that you're paying more for everything. https://t.co/rvUWXCtdFV — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 10, 2026

Some chose to call out the Republican lawmakers standing behind Trump, while others went after the president himself.

“I wonder if the @HouseGOP members standing behind Trump love inflation as much as he does, or more perhaps,” wrote Rep. Herb Conaway (D-NJ).

I wonder if the @HouseGOP members standing behind Trump love inflation as much as he does, or more perhaps. https://t.co/bOT6n1hetL — Congressman Herb Conaway (@RepHerbConaway) June 10, 2026

“Don’t worry, everyone knows,” wrote Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE).

“Republicans hearing Trump say he loves people paying more,” the wrote he official account for the Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee, accompanied by a video of a man nervously laughing.

Republicans hearing Trump say he loves people paying more: https://t.co/ZC5N9uPvdq pic.twitter.com/uCxflrV9SK — Ways and Means Democrats (@WaysMeansCmte) June 10, 2026

“Says an out of touch billionaire getting rich off the presidency,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) wrote above a clip of Trump’s remark.

Says an out of touch billionaire getting rich off the presidency. https://t.co/iDP31OeIRB — Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) June 10, 2026

Most lawmakers made the point that while Trump might “love” inflation, Americans did not.

“Candidate Trump: ‘I will end inflation on Day One.’ President Trump today: ‘I love the inflation.’ You know who doesn’t love inflation, Mr. President? Working families struggling to afford gas, groceries and other necessities because of your disastrous actions,” wrote Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Candidate Trump: "I will end inflation on Day One." President Trump today: "I love the inflation." You know who doesn't love inflation, Mr. President? Working families struggling to afford gas, groceries and other necessities because of your disastrous actions. https://t.co/uUMf1vXSmR — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 10, 2026

“He may love it. But everyday Americans are getting hurt by it,” wrote Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

He may love it. But everyday Americans are getting hurt by it. https://t.co/ppc4DEdKDJ — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) June 10, 2026

The argument made by most of the posts was summed up well by Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI).

“I love the inflation??? Trump doesn’t give a flying f•ck about you,” he wrote.

I love the inflation???

Trump doesn't give a flying f•ck about you. https://t.co/oH8D1ZQLAt — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) June 10, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

Can you be more out of touch? It's almost like this President is trying to make your life more expensive. https://t.co/h7bqTgS3U2 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) June 10, 2026

Trump’s “greatest economy ever” is just higher prices for working families. https://t.co/enFTxXdpEI — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) June 10, 2026

Trump on inflation: "I love it." People can't afford to feed their families. Your struggle is a joke to him. https://t.co/O5dprmvN3g — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) June 10, 2026

Trump “loves the inflation?” Or does he just love that no one’s talking about Epstein? — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 10, 2026

JUST IN: Trump loves inflation? He's happy that working people are losing money? He’s happy that families are struggling? https://t.co/9Wl84dyrUq — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 10, 2026

TRUMP: "I LOVE THE INFLATION" WOW. The President just admitted he loves when Americans pay more for the same things that used to cost less! https://t.co/d5dbNdWinQ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 10, 2026

Of course. The entire second Trump term has been about making him and his family as disgustingly rich as possible. That was always the goal and they’re achieving it at everyone else’s expense. https://t.co/Sc2FsHeMDT — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) June 10, 2026

Combining not caring about people’s costs in their lives with not having full possession of his mental faculties. https://t.co/r2yAiht1WJ — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 10, 2026

Trumpflation has sent costs skyrocketing.⁰⁰But hey, at least gas prices are low… https://t.co/5lc2XtaK1H — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 10, 2026

Because of Trump's reckless war with Iran, inflation has hit a three-year high of 4.2%. Gas prices are up. Grocery bills are up. Families are struggling to put food on the table. And the President says he's "loving it." https://t.co/4J1yuqoMTY — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) June 10, 2026

Prices are rising, Americans are struggling, and Donald Trump couldn't care less. https://t.co/p0K3yVLk4r — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) June 10, 2026

Inflation is at its highest level since 2023. Gas prices are above $4 per gallon. Groceries get more expensive every week. The President may love it but the American people sure as hell don't. https://t.co/fEMqwfodp6 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 10, 2026

Inflation just shot up to the highest rate in more than 3+ years. Trump just said, "I love the inflation". I don't even know what to say, the President expressing joy that Americans are hurting from the high prices that he caused is insane, even by his standards. https://t.co/OcdNcThT6r — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) June 10, 2026

POV: you hate working Americans and your brain is cooked https://t.co/UIxuEAvrL6 — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) June 10, 2026

Words I never, ever thought I’d hear anyone say: “I love the inflation” https://t.co/Xz2zTToEDR — James E. Clyburn (@RepJamesClyburn) June 10, 2026

Inflation is at a three-year high. Trump might love inflation, but working people who are paying the price sure as hell don't. https://t.co/QOcgdns4Px — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) June 10, 2026

With all the Republican leadership standing behind him, he proudly proclaims it. https://t.co/JbQ53SZpo8 — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) June 10, 2026

Americans don’t love inflation because it means higher costs. https://t.co/FVyATUUG89 — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) June 10, 2026

An updated version of Biden's "we finally beat Medicare" https://t.co/dMHuAUZNzj — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 10, 2026

Hot take: the President of the United States should care that Americans are getting pummeled by inflation and want to do something to lower costs. https://t.co/WLTSiPtV63 — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) June 10, 2026

Bro “I love the inflation” put that in every Democrat ad until number https://t.co/qdcn7sPbff — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 10, 2026

Trump just admitted he “loves the inflation.” He loves making your costs skyrocket. He loves being $4 billion richer at your expense. https://t.co/X4FqZR6Xyp — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) June 10, 2026

If we had a media that worked, Trump saying “I love the inflation” would be in every headline and news broadcast. https://t.co/VvIXAWP9O2 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 10, 2026

While you're struggling to get by, Trump is reveling in it — "You know what I really love? I love the inflation." It's all a game to him. https://t.co/8IQ6YPZhIr — Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) June 10, 2026

Trump in August 2024:

“Starting on day one, we will end inflation and make America affordable again, to bring down the prices of all goods.” Trump in January 2026:

He “defeated” inflation; America has “virtually no inflation.” Today: https://t.co/s7uulXkMtg pic.twitter.com/hsjqxEr6cP — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) June 10, 2026

Personally, I don’t “love” that Americans are being forced to pay sky-high prices because the President started a war with no exit strategy. But maybe that’s just me. https://t.co/FcIaVH43WW — Kristen McDonald Rivet (@McdonaldRivet) June 10, 2026

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