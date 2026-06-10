‘Democrats Just Won The Midterms’: Liberals Take Victory Lap Over Trump Declaring ‘I Love the Inflation’
Scores of Democratic lawmakers and pundits took a victory lap on Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared, “I love the inflation.”
Trump made the remark while speaking to press in the Oval Office in response to a question about Wednesday’s consumer price index numbers that showed inflation had risen above 4% for the first time in three years. Gray Television’s White House correspondent Jon Decker asked the president if he was concerned about the new numbers.
“No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation,” responded Trump.
The president’s words exploded on social media, where a swath of notable names were quick to paint the remark as a boon for the Democratic Party in the upcoming midterms.
“And Democrats just won the midterms,” wrote Fox News host Jessica Tarlov.
“If Democrats don’t win back Congress with the president making attack ads on himself like this then I don’t know what to say…” wrote Mehdi Hasan.
Pod Save America host Dan Pfeiffer dually noted the clip’s ad potential.
“The only industry that isn’t suffering under Trump are Democratic ad makers,” he wrote.
Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) also seemed to have the midterms in mind.
“Please send this man to every Congressional district with this winning message,” he wrote.
A massive number of Senators, House members, and governors posted about the quote. Many urged voters to take Trump’s words at face value.
“So there you have it: President Trump loves that you’re paying higher prices,” wrote Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
“Take Trump at his word. He loves that you’re paying more for everything,” wrote Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).
Some chose to call out the Republican lawmakers standing behind Trump, while others went after the president himself.
“I wonder if the @HouseGOP members standing behind Trump love inflation as much as he does, or more perhaps,” wrote Rep. Herb Conaway (D-NJ).
“Don’t worry, everyone knows,” wrote Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE).
“Republicans hearing Trump say he loves people paying more,” the wrote he official account for the Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee, accompanied by a video of a man nervously laughing.
“Says an out of touch billionaire getting rich off the presidency,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) wrote above a clip of Trump’s remark.
Most lawmakers made the point that while Trump might “love” inflation, Americans did not.
“Candidate Trump: ‘I will end inflation on Day One.’ President Trump today: ‘I love the inflation.’ You know who doesn’t love inflation, Mr. President? Working families struggling to afford gas, groceries and other necessities because of your disastrous actions,” wrote Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
“He may love it. But everyday Americans are getting hurt by it,” wrote Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).
The argument made by most of the posts was summed up well by Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI).
“I love the inflation??? Trump doesn’t give a flying f•ck about you,” he wrote.
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