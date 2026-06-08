Tucker Carlson Suggests Assassination Attempt Turned Trump Into An ‘Enthusiastic Tool’ For Israel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tucker Carlson accused President Donald Trump of morphing into an “enthusiastic tool” for Israel — which he said curiously happened right after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania in 2024.

Carlson connected Trump’s support for Israel to the day he was nearly killed on live TV during the latest episode of his podcast on Monday. The former cable news star made the claim while talking about Trump launching the war against Iran.

“He spent his campaign in the 2024 race arguing against regime change war, attacking people in favor of it — and then he launched it,” Carlson said. “And not just launched it, but became this kind of, enthusiastic tool of the government of Israel.”

Carlson continued:

So, maybe those are all organic changes of heart, but he’s never explained how or why. And the demarcation, the change point, the pivot, seems to be this shooting.

He was referring to the 2024 Butler attempt, which was the main focus of his Monday show. Carlson a little earlier said “the most shocking” part about Trump’s second term is that he “shut down the investigation into Butler.”

Carlson did not explain how the Butler murder attempt — where a bullet hit Trump’s ear before killing rally attendee Corey Comperatore — turned him into a pawn for Israel.

But the claim isn’t a total shock, considering Carlson has been bashing Trump and Israel for months now. Carlson said Israel was “in charge” of the U.S. and that the Iran war was being “waged” strictly on behalf of it.

Trump responded to Carlson by branding him “Low IQ.” He has also scoffed at suggestions Israel strong-armed him into attacking Iran.

“If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand,” Trump said in March.

And on Sunday night, Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have “no choice” but to accept whatever peace deal he strikes with Iran.

“I call the shots. I call all the shots,” Trump said. “[Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”

Watch above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!