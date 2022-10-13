‘Is Herschel Walker YOUR Dad?’ Kimmel Ruthlessly Mocks GOP Senate Candidate With DNA Parody Ad

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in a parody sketch poking fun at the former football star’s absentee parenting.

Walker has been making headlines in recent weeks since the mother of one of his children said he encouraged her to get two abortions — and even paid for one. The woman said Walker urged her to abort the child she ended up raising without his help.

On the Wednesday night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host created a spoof ad of 23andMe, titled 34andme, aptly named after Walkers jersey number.

“There are over 7 billion people in the world, but how many of us have the same father?” the sketch began, flashing headlines pertaining to Walker’s “secret children.”

“Introducing 34andMe! Just swab your nose. Our team will analyze the results and reveal if Herschel Walker is your dad!” the narrator said.

Various “users” of 34andMe were showcased in the commercial getting their results back.

“Yeah, he is,” one “user” said, unsurprised.

“So what do I do now?” one customer asked.

“Be quiet,” the narrator replied.

Georgia Senator and Walker’s opponent in the 2022 race, Raphael Warnock, appeared on the screen.

“I’m Raphael Warnock and I approve this message,” he said.

According to CNBC Wednesday, Warnock is currently leading in the polls against Walker, 52% to 45%.

Despite the abortion story bombshell from The Daily Beast on October 3rd, the polls have remained mostly steady.

