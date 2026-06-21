‘Not Good!’ Trump Ramps Up Feud With Italy’s Prime Minister in Scorching New Post

President Donald Trump kept his feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni going on Sunday while simultaneously bashing NATO for being a bunch of freeloading ingrates who did nothing to help the USA in its war against Iran.

Trump ripped Meloni — without mentioning her by name — and NATO in a Truth Social post.

“After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn’t even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat,” Trump posted.

He continued, “For decades, we defend them but, when tested, they are not there to defend us, and the rest of the World. Not good!”

Trump’s post comes a day after he posted Meloni begged him for a picture during last week’s G7 Summit in France; the president said he denied Meloni because Italy wouldn’t allow the USA to use “Italy’s landing strips or runways,” which was a “great logistical inconvenience.”

“she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up,'” Trump added. “No thanks!!!”

Meloni punched back shortly after, saying Trump’s verbal shots were “unprovoked” and “senseless.” She then said being his pal has not helped her popularity in Italy.

“My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done,” she said. “That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister.”

Meloni added, “Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

Their feud stands out, considering Trump’s past friendship with Meloni seemed to be one of the strongest relationships he had with European leaders. He even took a moment during a speech last year to compliment Meloni on being a “beautiful young woman”; Trump said the comment would be political suicide in most cases, but he was willing to roll the dice to say it.

More recently, Trump has bashed NATO for not doing enough to help with the Iran war, in his view.

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