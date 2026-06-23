Thom Tillis Calls Out Trump Pardoning Rioters Who Attacked Cops While Wanting 10-Year Jail Sentences For Vandals

Capitol Hill reporter Pablo Manríquez caught up with Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Tuesday and asked him about President Donald Trump threatening 10-year jail sentences for anyone vandalizing monuments in Washington DC. Tillis responded by calling out what he sees as the hypocrisy of Trump pardoning January 6th rioters who trashed the U.S. Capitol building and violently attacked police officers.

“And what are you making of this — reflecting pool? It’s something everybody’s been asking about. I’m sure you’ve been asked a lot about it,” Manríquez asked Tillis.

“Well, I’ve asked the police officers here: did they feel like it was okay to give pardons to people who beat them and to prosecute people who — let’s assume, for the sake of argument, the facts are true — cut a pool lining? They get 10 years; you beat a cop, you get out free, and potentially eligible for restitution,” Tillis replied.

“Seems unequal to me,” added the outgoing Republican.

“What do the police say when you ask them?” Manríquez pressed.

Tillis replied, “I’m not going to tell you.”

Tillis: I’ve asked the police officers here: Do they feel like it was OK to give pardons to people who beat them and to prosecute people who, let’s assume for the sake of argument the facts are true, cut a pool lining and get 10 years? You beat a cop, you get out free and… pic.twitter.com/J5Fa9yhOdc — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2026

Trump took to social media this week to threaten anyone damaging the Reflecting Pool, which has become a flashpoint of controversy after Trump’s botched renovation.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent. This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that a knife was used to cut a 300-foot gash in the recently redone Reflecting Pool basin, which he blames for the algae bloom in the pool. Critics have noted that the new sealant for the basin likely wasn’t given enough time to set before the pool was refilled.

Watch the clip above.

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