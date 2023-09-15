‘It Was AWESOME!’ Megyn Kelly Laughs It Off When Trump Accuses Her Of Asking ‘A Nasty Question!’

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly laughed it off when former President Donald Trump accused her of asking a “nasty question” at a debate, retorting, “It was AWESOME!”

Trump famously lost it on Kelly after she asked him about his relentless disparagement of women at a 2016 debate, making a remark that many interpreted as a derogatory reference to menstruation.

Kelly ribbed Trump about that moment when she interviewed him for an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, but Kelly kept it light when he accused her of asking a “nasty question,” joking and complimenting his response:

MEGYN KELLY: How about do the one just, just before Iowa do it all? do it, I’ll moderate it…

DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, I know. I appreciate that. You know, like, like you did with the Rosie O’Donnell–

MEGYN KELLY: Would it be a dealbreaker for you? Would it? Wouldit?

DONALD TRUMP: Look. The people want a smart president. A smart president that’s leading by 60 points. Ronald Reagan didn’t do it. Nixon didn’t do it. Nobody does it. I mean, if you’re leading by, why would you do it? You get the.

MEGYN KELLY: The voters…

DONALD TRUMP: You get that Well, and then I have a somewhat hostile network. And frankly, I have a little bit of a hostile network. Like you asked me a question when you were moderating the debate for Fox that, frankly, if I didn’t come up with the answer “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” I would have had a problem with that. That was a bad question.

MEGYN KELLY: That was a great question.

DONALD TRUMP: You know, it was a nasty question!

MEGYN KELLY: It was AWESOME!

DONALD TRUMP: You know, there are questions that are it’s not that they’re not answerable, but no matter if you’re Winston Churchill, he was very good and…

MEGYN KELLY: You handled it well, your poll numbers went up! Let’s move past it…

DONALD TRUMP: No I got a little bit lucky. I came up with a good answer. But can I tell you there are questions that you can ask that no matter how good you are debating, no matter how, you could be the greatest debater in the world, I get great credit for that. Some people say I won. I don’t think I won because of that. I think I won because I had a great record. And people know me. You know, they knew me and they knew me on The Apprentice and they know me in terms of development and stuff. But there are questions that you can ask that no matter who it is, the answer is never a great answer. You know, there’s never a great answer to certain questions. And I can give you ten of those questions right now. I just don’t want to.