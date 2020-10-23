Trump Retweets Megyn Kelly Praising His ‘Well-Tempered’ Debate, Four Years After the ‘Blood Coming Out Of Her Wherever’ Fiasco

President Donald Trump retweeted a post from Megyn Kelly praising his “well-tempered” debate performance, four years after he attacked her for the “blood coming out of her wherever.”

During the Republican primary debate in 2015, Kelly pressed Trump about past misogynistic comments, calling him out for calling women “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals.”

CNN’s Don Lemon interviewed the president following the debate, during which Trump complained that her questions were “ridiculous” and “off-base.”

“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes,” Trump added. “Blood coming out of her wherever.”

The president even threatened to boycott a subsequent debate on Fox News after the network decided to keep Kelly as the moderator, against Trump’s wishes. He also took to Twitter to call for his followers to boycott Kelly’s show on Fox News.

“Everybody should boycott the [Megyn Kelly] show,” he wrote. “Never worth watching. Always a hit on Trump! She is sick, & the most overrated person on tv.”

Fast forward to the present and Kelly seems to have forgiven the president for the past feud — praising him on a job well done during Thursday night’s debate:

Trump won this debate, handily. Biden wasn’t a force at all. Trump was substantive, on-point, well-tempered. Definitely helped himself, when it mattered most. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2020

Trump even retweeted the post — showing that the past comments are apparently water under the bridge.

