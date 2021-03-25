‘It’s Sick!’ President Biden Angrily Lambastes ‘Un-American’ Republican Voting Laws in States

President Joe Biden got visibly angry as he lambasted a raft of state laws being passed by Republican state legislatures to restrict voting rights and other election-related activities.

During his first formal press conference Thursday afternoon, the president was asked about the movement to restrict voting rights by CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.

“Republican legislators across the country are working to pass bills that would restrict voting, particularly, Democrats fear, impacting minority voters and young voters, the very people who helped to get you elected in November,” Cordes said, and asked “Are you worried that if you don’t manage to pass voting rights legislation, that your party is going to lose seats and possibly lose control of the House and the Senate in 2022?”

“What I’m worried about is how un-American this initiative is,” Biden said. “It’s sick. It’s sick!”

He then ticked through a few of the laws being proposed in states, like “Deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote? Deciding that you’re going to end voting at 5 [p.m.], when working people are just getting off work? Deciding that there will be no absentee ballots [except] under the most rigid circumstances?”

He went on to say “I’m going to spend my time doing three things. One, trying to figure out how to pass the legislation passed by the House. Number two, educating the American public.”

“The Republican voters I know find this despicable! Republican voters!” Biden said, anger creeping into his voice again.

“This makes Jim Crow looks like Jim Eagle, I mean this is gigantic, what they’re trying to do,” Biden said. “And it cannot be sustained. I’m gonna do everything in my power, along with my friends in the House and the Senate, to keep them from becoming law.”

“Is there anything else you can do about it besides passing legislation?” Cordes asked.

“The answer is yes, but I’m not going to lay out a strategy in front of the whole world and you now,” Biden replied.

Watch above via CNN.

