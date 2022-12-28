Jan. 6 Transcripts Show How Kimberly Guilfoyle Demanded $60K To Speak For 3 Minutes at Trump’s Pre-Riot Rally: ‘You Will Send the Funds’

Kimberly Guilfoyle demanded payment before she would speak at former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, according to transcripts, which included copies of text messages, released by the House committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was widely reported to have been paid $60,000 for remarks at the “Stop the Steal” rally, which were less than three minutes in length. The rally was timed to coincide with the certification of the 2020 election, which was eventually disrupted by a mob — many of whom stormed the Capitol from the rally.

According to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Guilfoyle was adamant her remarks would not be for free when texting with Trump campaign deputy Caroline Wren.

“You will pay us that’s the deal so don’t even think about it,” Guilfoyle wrote to Wren in one exchange. “You will send the funds as promised.”

After a disagreement about payment, Guilfoyle sent a message to Wren that the pair were “done for life,” according to the transcripts.

Guilfoyle was reportedly paid the sum by Julie Fancelli, the heiress to the supermarket chain Publix. She and Donald Trump Jr. both spoke briefly at the rally.

“We will continue to stand for President Trump, stand with them and for this country,” Guilfoyle told rallygoers. She added:

We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections. No president has fought harder than President Trump and his incredible family. And it’s been an honor to stand and fight alongside them. And we have a president that understands what it means to stand for the Second Amendment, for your rights, for the Constitution. To stand for life. And it gives me great pleasure to be able to stand and fight throughout this country with one of the greatest Americans I have the pleasure to know. And that is Donald Trump Jr, the president’s son, let’s give him a warm welcome and let’s show the president when he comes how much we love him. God bless America. God bless our president. And Ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come.

Guilfoyle spoke for roughly two minutes and 45 seconds and delivered a 340-word speech. She was paid just over $176.47 per word.

