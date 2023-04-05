Jimmy Fallon Mocks CNN’s Excessive Coverage of Trump Indictment: ‘Some of Them Need to Take a Break’

Comedian Jimmy Fallon mocked CNN and other outlets for excessive coverage of former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

The 45th president was in New York City Tuesday for his arraignment hearing in a Manhattan court room. Fallon covered the news on Tuesday’s edition of The Tonight Show.

“History was made today in New York City as former President Trump became the first US president to ever be arrested and face criminal charges,” Fallon said. “The only good news for Trump in Florida. All the history books have been thrown out, so it’s all right.”

Fallon poked fun at the courtroom pictures that were released of Trump during the hearing.

“Here’s a picture of Trump inside the courtroom. He looks like he’s watching another table at Applebee’s get their food first,” he joked. “He looks like he had to sit through two unskipable ads on YouTube.”

Fallon even noted how media outlets covered the news nonstop throughout the day.

“It was a long day of media coverage with reporters starting early in the morning and talking nonstop about the case. I admire their dedication, but I think some of them need to take a break,” Fallon said before playing a clip from CNN.

The clip featured various CNN anchors — whose voices were altered to make them sound extremely hoarse while discussing the court appearance.

Watch above via The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

