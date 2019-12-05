Joe Biden Twists The Knife With Viral Video Showing ‘The World Is Laughing At President Trump’

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden capitalized on President Donald Trump’s overseas trip by releasing a video mashup showing world leaders “laughing at President Trump” that has gone extremely viral.

On Wednesday, video emerged of world leaders mocking Trump at a NATO reception in London, which prompted Trump to later refer to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — one of three heads of state seen laughing in the video — as “two-faced.”

That evening, Biden’s campaign put out a 63-second video ad featuring the clip, as well as other snippets of previous Trump overseas moments, complete with devastating commentary from cable news hosts.

“The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership,” Biden wrote on Twitter, adding “We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief.”

The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership. We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

The accompanying clip expanded on the theme.

“World leaders caught on camera laughing about President Trump,” says CNN’s Alisyn Camerota as the video opens on a shot from the reception.

“Several world leaders mocking President Trump,” Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski says over the clip, followed by Joe Scarborough saying “They’re laughing at him!”

The video then moves on to other Trump misadventures, such as the time he drew laughter at a United Nations speech for saying “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” and the time he shoved Prime Minister Dusko Markovic of Montenegro at another NATO summit, and other awkward greetings and non-greetings with world leaders.

The video then features audio of Biden, from a July foreign policy speech, in which he said: “the world sees Trump for what he is, insincere, ill-informed, and impulsive, and sometimes corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and, in my view, incapable of world leadership and leadership at home.”

“If we give Donald Trump four more years, we’ll have a great deal of difficulty being able to recover America’s standing in the world and our capacity to bring nations together,” Biden says, as the video draws to a close with captions that read “We Need a Leader The World Respects.”

The clip has been retweeted tens of thousands of times and has racked up over five million views in about twelve hours.

Watch the clip above, via Joe Biden.

