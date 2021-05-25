comScore John Cena Slammed For Apology to China Over Taiwan Remarks

John Cena Slammed For ‘Pathetic’ Apology to China: ‘Hollywood Operates in Fear of Beijing’

By Ken MeyerMay 25th, 2021, 11:03 am
 

Bipartisan critics are tearing John Cena apart for caving to China and apologizing for saying Taiwan is a country.

Cena posted a video of himself speaking Mandarin on the Chinese social media app Weibo, saying he made a mistake by referring to Taiwan as its own country during his promotional tour for Fast & Furious 9. These remarks drew the wrath of China because of their claim to have sovereignty over the self-governed island as an extension of their territory.

“I’m very, very sorry about my mistake,” Cena said in a translation of his video. “I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you.”

As we previously noted, Cena’s apology came as major entertainment industries have been under recurring criticism for their acquiescence to China while ignoring China’s abuses of human rights. Cena’s apology has reportedly gotten a mixed reception among Chinese Weibo users. As for Twitter users stateside, many American news observers are very displeased with the former wrestler’s capitulations to China:

