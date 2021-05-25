John Cena Slammed For ‘Pathetic’ Apology to China: ‘Hollywood Operates in Fear of Beijing’

Bipartisan critics are tearing John Cena apart for caving to China and apologizing for saying Taiwan is a country.

Cena posted a video of himself speaking Mandarin on the Chinese social media app Weibo, saying he made a mistake by referring to Taiwan as its own country during his promotional tour for Fast & Furious 9. These remarks drew the wrath of China because of their claim to have sovereignty over the self-governed island as an extension of their territory.

“I’m very, very sorry about my mistake,” Cena said in a translation of his video. “I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you.”

As we previously noted, Cena’s apology came as major entertainment industries have been under recurring criticism for their acquiescence to China while ignoring China’s abuses of human rights. Cena’s apology has reportedly gotten a mixed reception among Chinese Weibo users. As for Twitter users stateside, many American news observers are very displeased with the former wrestler’s capitulations to China:

Cena should be asked on his little movie promotion junket if he accepts or rejects the US State Department’s conclusion that China is engaged in genocide against ethnic and religious minorities of color in Xinjiang. So should LeBron, for that matter. https://t.co/7lLhlkOZnR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 25, 2021

Why not call a decades-long healthy and functioning democracy a country? Because much of Hollywood operates in fear of Beijing, many of its blockbuster movies dependent on the mainland Chinese market. https://t.co/2mPcNAT6R3 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 25, 2021

John Cena has apologized to China for calling Taiwan a country, and it looks like a legit hostage video. This pathetic garbage needs to end. We can’t let the dictatorship in Beijing set the rules Americans play by. At some point, enough is enough.pic.twitter.com/yHwzPu3QCQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 25, 2021

The real question is whether this is just John Cena being an uninformed moron OR was he instructed to issue this “apology” by F9 studio Universal Pictures (owned by Comcast) https://t.co/mEJR29ztA6 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 25, 2021

YOU CAN’T XI ME

MY TIME IS NOW~ https://t.co/LxpCPm5iFA — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 25, 2021

Every actor who appears in a film production that capitulates to China because of $$$ should be asked this. Sorry guys, if you want to be brave activists, you’re going to be treated as such, and you’re going to be exposed as actual cowards when it comes to your paycheck https://t.co/rj2Py0VFYh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2021

Narrator: Taiwan is, in fact, a country. https://t.co/4ymOX9hAYz — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 25, 2021

John Cena is China’s Handmaiden. https://t.co/UcAGTorIj1 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 25, 2021

China neutered John Cena for the entire world to see https://t.co/dqkFFz23wL — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 25, 2021

This is so stupid https://t.co/rQnaj76gNl — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 25, 2021

How do you say “craven appeasement” in Mandarin? https://t.co/fPhcXHntoB — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) May 25, 2021

