Johns Hopkins Professor Dr. Marty Makary defended his assessment that health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci are acting “inexplicably” oblivious to data about Covid-19 transmissions in an interview with Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow.

“I like Dr. Fauci, but when he says we need to vaccinate 75 to 80 percent to reach herd immunity and completely ignores natural immunity from prior infection, it’s no longer this thing where you can say we don’t how many people have natural immunity or we don’t know if it works,” Makary said in the Tuesday evening interview with Kudlow. “[A] study from Denmark was just published, the reinfection rate is … six-tenths of 1 percent. Natural immunity is real and it works. Let’s recognize it’s going to help us get to herd immunity faster.”

Makary has made waves for criticizing Fauci’s claim that nearly every American will need to be vaccinated in order for a “herd immunity” effect to halt the spread of the virus. In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal last week, he went further, arguing the federal agencies Fauci oversees had failed to seek the relevant data.

“Fauci has said that we don’t have good data on natural immunity,” Makary wrote. “That is largely because his own National Institutes of Health has done little to answer this and other important clinical questions. The NIH and CDC, which together receive more than $40 billion a year from taxpayers, should have focused on answering the most basic Covid-19 clinical questions that affect Americans. If we say we’re going to follow the science, then we need to be willing to consider all the data.”

In his comments to Kudlow, Makary said claims that the virus might surge were overblown. “It’s not a like a stock price,” Makary said. “It doesn’t just bounce back up. The reason is, when you go to an event, when you’re in a setting, now, when you’re among people, roughly ever person or so has immunity, and so the virus just does not jump around as much. There are more breaks in the chain of transmission. Super spreading is far less likely to occur now.”

He also predicted Covid-19 would subside in a matter of months, saying that in “April or May, we’re going to start to see gradual slowing, and it’s going to mostly be young people who are going to linger into May and June with cases.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]