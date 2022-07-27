Josh Hawley Addresses Mockery Over Running Away From Capitol Mob: ‘Thank You for All the Help With My Fundraising’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) claimed to have no regrets about his conduct after being caught on video fleeing from Donald Trump’s supporters when he saluted them hours earlier.

CNN’s Manu Raju spoke to Hawley on Wednesday, confronting him with questions about the Capitol surveillance footage the January 6 Committee released in their latest hearing. Hawley has been facing a great deal of mockery over the video since it shows how shortly after his fist-pump with the former president’s supporters, he wound up running for his life that day when they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“I don’t regret anything that I did that day,” Hawley said. “It’s a privilege to be attacked by the January 6 Committee, and I want to say thank you for all the help with my fundraising. It’s been tremendous.”

Hawley was referring to how he continues to fundraise for himself by having his office sell merchandise emblazoned with his fist-pump in solidarity with the mob that went on to ransack the Capitol. He also recently gave a speech with a lack of remorse (and self-awareness) as he declared “I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you. I’m not gonna bend the knee.”

Hawley kept up this defiance as he wrote off the uncovered footage, saying it’s “just an attempt to troll.”

“I don’t regret anything I did on that day,” Hawley said. “And the reason I’m being attacked by the January 6 Committee is because I’m in their way, and the stand that I took is one that I don’t regret and I won’t back down from.”

Watch above, via CNN.

