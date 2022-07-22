Josh Hawley Steps on Rake By Tweeting Mug with His Fist Raised While Twitter Was Still Mocking His Jan. 6 ‘Hawlin’ A**’ Video

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) did his best Sideshow Bob impression on Twitter Friday, the morning after he was thoroughly mocked for a clip that aired during the January 6 hearing showing him running for safety as the rioters stormed into the Capitol, by tweeting a link to a mug he’s peddling with a photo of him with his fist raised, thereby drawing a renewed parade of mockery.

During Thursday’s hearing, committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) showed the infamous photo of Hawley raising a fist toward the crowd of protesters gathered outside the Capitol, followed by a video clip showing the senator sprinting through the halls and down an escalator during the riot.

To introduce the clip, Luria mentioned that the committee had interviewed a Capitol Police officer who had witnessed Hawley’s fist raising gesture and said that it “riled up the crowd, and it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space, protected by the officers and the barriers.”

The audience in the room for the hearing burst into laughter during the video of Hawley fleeing, and Twitter users had an absolute blast ridiculing him, setting the video to a variety of humorous soundtracks and using mocking hashtags like #HawlinAss.

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 4: Sir Robin Theme from Monty Python + the Holy Grail pic.twitter.com/3YVKqoKCUp — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Does the Benny Hill theme tune play whenever Josh Hawley flees? #HawlinAss pic.twitter.com/DwzQBXWBaa https://t.co/qUVpUVduY3 — Adam Rifkin 🐼🌻 (@ifindkarma) July 22, 2022

💀 💀 💀 let’s all remember that this is the guy who was complaining about how men are no longer manly. Y’all remember that? #HawlinAss https://t.co/U5XAOgkiwm — Ryan Wiggins 🏴‍☠️ (@Ryan_N_Wiggins) July 22, 2022

Which ages better?

🔲 This clip

🔲 Tub of ricotta on a DC street in July#JoshHawley #JoshHawleyRunning #HawlinAss pic.twitter.com/W6kGyEr6Bn — Joel Lawson (@JoelLawsonDC) July 22, 2022

Hawley apparently woke up this morning and decided he wanted more, so he tweeted an emoji blowing a kiss and a link to his website where he’s selling a coffee cup with the image of him raising his fist to encourage the same people who would later storm into the Capitol as they chanted “Hang Mike Pence”:

Predictably, Twitter users promptly ratioed the stuffing out of Hawley’s tweet, with many offering their own ideas for merch.

A mug for very weak coffee. — Knights who say Ni 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@KnightswhosayN2) July 22, 2022

Needs a lid for when you’re on the run — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) July 22, 2022

So strong the mug can’t stand up to the heat of a dishwasher https://t.co/AQCBV6cRAq pic.twitter.com/XYFrCq6Xcm — Derek Weber (@dgdw) July 22, 2022

Perfect for coffee that gives you the runs https://t.co/qvZTTLKac6 — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) July 22, 2022

Clips of this interview with former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, calling Hawley a “b*tch” who “ran like a b*tch,” were a frequent sight in the replies to the Missouri senator’s tweet as well:

I talked to former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone outside the #Jan6thHearings.

Here is his response to seeing video of Sen. Josh Hawley running away from rioters after fist bumping them earlier in the day on Jan. 6 : “Josh Hawley is a bitch”, said Fanone. https://t.co/qgCPHcVh1r pic.twitter.com/rTJoJywgY3 — JC (@JCWhittington_) July 22, 2022

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.