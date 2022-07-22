Josh Hawley Steps on Rake By Tweeting Mug with His Fist Raised While Twitter Was Still Mocking His Jan. 6 ‘Hawlin’ A**’ Video

Hawley Ran for Safety from Rioters He Saluted Hours Earlier

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) did his best Sideshow Bob impression on Twitter Friday, the morning after he was thoroughly mocked for a clip that aired during the January 6 hearing showing him running for safety as the rioters stormed into the Capitol, by tweeting a link to a mug he’s peddling with a photo of him with his fist raised, thereby drawing a renewed parade of mockery.

During Thursday’s hearing, committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) showed the infamous photo of Hawley raising a fist toward the crowd of protesters gathered outside the Capitol, followed by a video clip showing the senator sprinting through the halls and down an escalator during the riot.

To introduce the clip, Luria mentioned that the committee had interviewed a Capitol Police officer who had witnessed Hawley’s fist raising gesture and said that it “riled up the crowd, and it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space, protected by the officers and the barriers.”

The audience in the room for the hearing burst into laughter during the video of Hawley fleeing, and Twitter users had an absolute blast ridiculing him, setting the video to a variety of humorous soundtracks and using mocking hashtags like #HawlinAss.

Hawley apparently woke up this morning and decided he wanted more, so he tweeted an emoji blowing a kiss and a link to his website where he’s selling a coffee cup with the image of him raising his fist to encourage the same people who would later storm into the Capitol as they chanted “Hang Mike Pence”:

Predictably, Twitter users promptly ratioed the stuffing out of Hawley’s tweet, with many offering their own ideas for merch.

Clips of this interview with former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, calling Hawley a “b*tch” who “ran like a b*tch,” were a frequent sight in the replies to the Missouri senator’s tweet as well:

