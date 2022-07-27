Ted Cruz Breaks With Trump For Wisconsin Endorsement

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) broke with Donald Trump this week after endorsing Rebecca Kleefisch in the primary race for Wisconsin governor. Kleefisch is running against Tim Michels for the Republican nomination, and the latter candidate has the backing of Trump.

Trump will be headed to Wisconsin in August to campaign for Michels days ahead of the vote, as he has done with other candidates he’s endorsed, but Cruz tweeted his support for Kleefisch this week.

“I’m proud to endorse @RebeccaforReal for governor of Wisconsin. Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids’ education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca’s campaign today!” the senator announced.

This actually marks the second time Cruz has broken from Trump’s endorsed-candidates, though the first was Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who did have the former president’s support at one point and remained a vocal supporter even after their relationship soured. Brooks attempted to get Trump to re-endorse him after the former president said in March that the Republican turned “woke.”

Other Republicans who were once considered close Trump allies have also refused to follow his lead in endorsements recently, with even former Vice President Mike Pence making headlines for backing multiple candidates running against Trump-approved politicians.

Fox News reported this week that Cruz did back Harriet Hageman for Congress in Wyoming, who also has the backing of Trump, though her opponent, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), has found many critics within her own party over her position with the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

