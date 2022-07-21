WATCH: Josh Hawley Caught on Camera Running for Safety from Rioters He Saluted Earlier in New Jan. 6 Exhibit

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot showed video of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) running away from rioters mere hours after he showed solidarity with them.

Committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) showed an infamous image of the Missouri Republican raising a fist toward a crowd gathered outside of the Capitol.

Hawley was among numerous Senate Republicans who objected to certifying the results of the 2020 election.

It did not take him long after the building was stormed by a mob to run for his life, according to Capitol surveillance footage captured from that day.

Video shows Hawley attempting to book it to safety as the building was overrun. The two images, when shown together, present quite the contrast in Hawley’s general demeanor and mood.

Before Luria showed an exhibit of Hawley’s change in behavior, she noted:

We spoke with a Capitol Police officer who was out there at that time. She told us that Sen. Hawley’s gesture riled up the crowd, and it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space, protected by the officers and the barriers. Later that day, Sen. Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the capitol. See for yourself.

Hawley was roundly mocked on Twitter after Luria presented the exhibit.

