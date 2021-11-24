MSNBC host Joy Reid praised a Georgia jury Wednesday for finding three white men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

The jury found Travis McMichael guilty on all charges including malice murder, felony murder, and assault in the killing of 25-year-old Arbery, who was out jogging in February 2020 when he was chased down and fatally shot.

Gregory McMichael, Travis’ father, was found guilty on almost all charges, except for malice murder. While William “Roddie” Bryan, who filmed the McMichaels confronting Arbery, was found guilty on seven out of nine charges, including multiple felony murder counts.

Reid reacted to the verdict on Twitter, writing:

“A well argued case by a really good prosecutor, plus crimes that were clear as day, and I cannot stress enough, how important the message this jury has sent is. They have nullified an unjust and now repealed pro-lynching law. And they have restored at least some faith in justice.”

The MSNBC host, who has stirred controversy over her reporting and comments on race during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, noted that “the blatantly racist tactics of the defense did not work on a nearly all-white jury” was of particular importance in this case.

Reid was apparently referring to Laura Hogue, one of Gregory McMichael’s lawyers, saying in her closing argument:

“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails”

Reid concluded, “The defense chose moral violence; the jury chose to follow the law. The prosecutor, in this case, should receive awards.”

