Travis McMichael has been found guilty of malice murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery in February 2020, was found guilty on all charges Wednesday, including felony murder and assault.

His father Gregory McMichael was found guilty on almost all charges, except for malice murder.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who filmed the McMichaels confronting Arbery, was found guilty on seven out of nine charges, including multiple felony murder counts.

Arbery was out jogging in Georgia last year when the McMichaels chased him down to confront him. Bryan followed them and recorded the fatal confrontation.

Following the verdict, all three defendants were taken into the custody of the sheriff. No sentencing date was set.

