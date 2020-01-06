CNN is reporting that a US service member and two civilian contractors working for the Defense Department were killed in an attack on the Manda Airstrip, near the US base Camp Simba, according to US Africa Command. Four terrorists were reportedly killed Sunday in repelling an attack, according to Kenya’s military.

Kenya’s Defense Forces released a statement describing the attempt to breach security at Manda Airstrip — which is near the Camp Simba US base — but it had been “successfully repulsed.” “Four terrorists’ bodies have so far been found,” the KDF said in the statement.

According to CNN:

Al Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in Lamu county, near Kenya’s border with Somalia.

US Africa Command — which is responsible for military relations with nations on the continent — said Africa Command and Kenya Defense forces repelled the attack. Africa Command later reported the US deaths. “Working alongside our Kenyan partners, the airfield is cleared and still in the process of being fully secured,” Africa Command said Sunday. Al-Shabaab said the base was used by both American and Kenyan military personnel, and that US military equipment was “destroyed,” according to a statement released by the terror group Sunday. Al-Shabaab provided no evidence to support those claims.

It is not yet clear if this attack is in any way related to the drone attack in Iraq that killed Irani Major General Qasem Soleimani, which has heightened tensions in the Middle East and may have also drawn out support from Islamic extremists like Al-Shabaab.

Watch above via CNN.

