JUST IN: CDC Advises Against Travel For Thanksgiving to Stop Coronavirus Spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving this year in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC’s Dr. Henry Walke said in a briefing on Thursday that there is “no more important time than now for each and every American to redouble our efforts to watch our distance, wash our hands and, most importantly, wear a mask,” before advising that the “CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period.”

“For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living,” he added.

On its Thanksgiving advisory page, the CDC warned that “Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” and that, “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

Though recommending Thanksgiving celebrations to be virtual this year, the CDC recommended that those who do celebrate with others in person bring their “own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils,” and wear masks.

Thanksgiving hosts are advised to keep any celebrations small and to hold them outside.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]