WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Acts Out a Scene From My Cousin Vinny During Utterly Surreal Trump Campaign News Conference

Not even Vincent LaGuardia Gambini could successfully litigate the groundless voter fraud cases being brought to various state courts by President Donald Trump’s campaign. But that isn’t stopping Rudy Giuliani from trying — by summoning the spirit of the titular lawyer from the ’90s comedy classic My Cousin Vinny, no less.

In an utterly bizarre sequence during a Thursday news conference in Washington, the former New York mayor channeled his Big Apple compatriot, actor Joe Pesci, in an effort to claim that Trump campaign representatives were stationed too far away to meaningly observe the ballots being tallied. (The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected this claim on Tuesday.)

Giuliani invoked a famous scene from the film in which Pesci, playing the part of lawyer Vincent Gambini, questioned the eyesight of a witness by moving to the rear of the courtroom, and asking her to count how many fingers he was holding up at that moment. But the reference itself wasn’t good enough. Giuliani actually began acting it out.

“How many fingers do I got up?” Giuliani said, in a gruff Brooklyn accent meant to mimic Pesci.

“And she said, ‘Three,’ he added, while holding up two fingers.

Mercifully, Giuliani stopped before reaching the “Two Youts” scene.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]