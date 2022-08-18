JUST IN: Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Pleads Guilty for Fraud Charges

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of the Trump Organization, has pled guilty to 15 felony counts of tax fraud in connection with his work for the company.

Weisselberg’s plea confirms previous reports that he was going to withdraw his previous not guilty plea relating to the tax fraud case he faced in New York.

He has pled guilty to all 15 counts of the indictment against him, but as he faces a sentence of 5 months in jail with 5 years probation, he has agreed to testify in the upcoming trial against the Trump Organization.

BREAKING: Donald Trump’s longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to a 15-year scheme to defraud, as described in count one of the indictment. His allocution continues. pic.twitter.com/PepWGR21R4 — Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaBNYC) August 18, 2022

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

