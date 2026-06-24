Ousted NYC Democrat Warns Anti-Semitism Will Be the ‘Undoing’ of USA — Right After He Was Banned From NYC Coffee Shop Over Israel Support

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Newly-ousted Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) warned Anti-Semitism will be the “undoing of our democracy” during his concession speech on Tuesday night.

Goldman voiced his concern right after he was beat in New York’s Democratic primary and days after he was banned from a local coffee shop for his pro-Israel views. That ban quickly became national news after Poetica coffee shop in New York City branded Goldman a “genocide enabler” on Instagram and said his money was no good at its store.

The liberal lawmaker told his supporters on Tuesday that America needs to remember the significant contributions Jews have made to social justice and civil rights movements in the past.

“Jews have been at the forefront of every single civil rights issue for the past century,” Goldman said. “And Jews have given back so much to this country.”

He continued, “As history has taught us, Anti-Semitic tropes and stereotypes — some of which I heard personally on this campaign — will ultimately be the undoing of our democracy if we all don’t lean in and speak out, even if it’s not politically expedient.”

His comments came after Goldman lost to Brad Lander (D), NYC’s former comptroller who made the election a “referendum on their differences over Israel,” as Politico put it. Lander had claimed American support for Israel made the USA “complicit in genocide”; Goldman said he does not believe Israel’s war in Gaza following the October 2023 Hamas terror attacks should be labeled a genocide.

Lander was boosted by the endorsement of Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s democratic socialist mayor. He will now move forward and aim to represent New York’s 10th district — which includes parts of lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. Goldman has represented the district since 2023.

He lost the election while grappling with the national headlines about his coffee shop ban.

Goldman went on CNN on Monday night and said the shop was “crazy” to accuse him of supporting a genocide.

He said Poetica’s rant against him was “quite surprising,” considering the nice interaction he had with the cashier. Goldman said the hijab-wearing woman “couldn’t have been nicer” and allowed his daughter to use the bathroom, which spurred him to buy a coffee and give her a “large tip.”

“I honestly was so grateful for her kindness,” Goldman said. He then said the shop’s Instagram post was “diametrically opposed” to the humanity she showed.

Poetica Coffee shop had posted last weekend, “Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?” The shop’s post included a sneaky picture of Goldman after he spent $9.82 at the business.

The post continued:

See, here at Poetica, we don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away. We issued you a refund — we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways). Enjoy your loss on Tuesday. Don’t ever come to Poetica.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Jon Levine pointed out Poetica’s website celebrates its “radical hospitality,” and said its “door is open to everyone.” Everyone but Goldman and other Israel supporters, it appears.

During his concession speech, Goldman urged his fellow Democrats to remember the party has “always been at its strongest when it has welcomed a broad coalition of voices.”

He said the party also needs to “remember the enemy to all that we want and all that we hope for is in the White House, not in our own party. Donald Trump and the MAGA movement are going to continue to push and push and push and threaten our institutions, our norms, our values, our constitution, that define this country.”

Watch above.

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