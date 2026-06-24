JUST IN: Trump Cancels Signing of Housing Bill at Last Minute to Make Major Demand

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the last-minute cancellation of a signing ceremony for a housing bill, demanding the SAVE America Act be passed before he moves forward with the other legislation.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reported on The Situation Room:

We’re following breaking news just minutes ago, President Trump canceled, yes, canceled his signing of a sweeping bill to lower housing costs for Americans. He’s trying to rein in Republican defections over the voting reforms he is demanding. And I’m quoting now, this is the president, “Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” end quote. That signing was scheduled for the top of the hour. The president is still due to sit down with Senate Republicans as the party faces growing divisions right now over his priorities and his war with Iran, some GOP lawmakers say it’s time for the president to face a harsh reality that the party needs to unite before the midterm elections in November.

It’s not immediately clear if Trump’s plan is to simply avoid signing the bipartisan housing bill, or whether he plans on vetoing the legislation.

In another post to Truth Social, Trump argued the housing bill is not as important as the Save Act while he took a shot at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), pulling out his favorite nickname for her.

Trump wrote:

The Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren centric housing bill, which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA, pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. That is what Americans, both Dumocrats, Republicans, and everyone else, care about. Get the bad Republicans to approve it or, better yet, Terminate the Filibuster and approve it, AND EVERYTHING ELSE REPUBLICANS HAVE EVER DREAMED OF. The Dumocrats will do it in hour one, 100%. Republicans will feel very stupid if they don’t do it first. I’ll be watching with tears in my eyes!!! President DJT

Trump was set to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act at a Tuesday ceremony. The sweeping bill is aimed at increasing housing and lowering costs through various measures, like restricting corporate investors from purchasing single-family homes and cutting some red tape in the housing buying process for individuals.

The SAVE America Act (actually called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act) would impose new restrictions and guardrails to voting, including requiring documented proof of citizenship and new registration rules. The legislation passed the House previously, but it has been stalled in the Senate where many Republicans fear it has no chance of passing.

Trump is set to meet with Republican senators on Tuesday about the controversial legislation.

“We’re just going to talk about SAVE America. We have to pass the SAVE America Act,” he previously said about a planned-lunch. “So we’re going to have to talk about that and many other things.”

Watch above via CNN.

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