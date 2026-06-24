CNN Anchor Cracks Up as John Berman Blurts 6-Word Roast of Elite Starbucks Collectors

CNN anchor Sara Sidner busted out laughing when co-anchor John Berman punctuated her bottom-of-the-hour headline break with a deadpan roast of elite Bearista™ Glass-collecting Starbucks members.

Apparently, Starbucks is all set to roll out a new version of the popular glass, called the “Pink Bearista™ Glass Cold Cup,” coming to your local store on July 13:

This summer, we’re bringing back the Bearista Glass with a twist — a bright, Pink Drink–inspired look to bring the feel-good vibes and energy to the summer. The limited-edition Pink Bearista™ Glass Cold Cups will be arriving in select Starbucks coffeehouses on July 13. Part of the broader Pink Drink merchandise collection, the new Pink Bearista™ Glass Cold Cup wears an adorable hat and has a strawberry straw topper, making it unbearably cute. Inspired by the customer-favorite Pink Drink and designed to bring a playful, seasonal touch, it’s styled to feel bright, playful and unmistakably Starbucks.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Sidner ticked through some light headlines to start the last segment of the hour — a slow-speed Recreational Vehicle (RV) chase, a fawning report on a deer-catching cop, and the new Starbucks glasses.

She also revealed that elite Starbucks Reserve members get exclusive early access to the glasses in the company’s online store, to which Berman offered a dry alternative:

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: All right, if you missed the first Starbucks Bearista™ cup, get ready, there’s another one. The company’s releasing the Bearista™ glass in a new pink drink-inspired look. This time the popular bear glass will come with a little strawberry on the straw. The limited edition Pink Bearista™ glasses cups will arrive in selected Starbucks July 13th. If you’re a Starbucks Reserve member, real fancy, you can get early access on their online shopping starting in a couple of days, July 9th. John? CNN’S JOHN BERMAN: Or you can have some dignity. CNN’S SARA SIDNER: (BUSTS OUT LAUGHING, CLAPS). CNN’S JOHN BERMAN: New this morning. International intelligence agencies are issuing a new warning about AI…

Watch above via CNN News Central.

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