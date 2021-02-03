Congresswoman Liz Cheney is remaining in House Republican leadership after the vote to oust her from that role failed during a meeting late Wednesday.

According to early reports, the vote overwhelmingly favored Cheney — 145-61.

JUST IN: Liz Cheney has managed to cling on to her leadership job, sources tell me. vote was 145-61 House just voted in a secret ballot to keep her. Comes after tense, four hour meeting where dozens of members spoke their mind. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) February 4, 2021

BREAKING: CHENEY SURVIVES AS GOP CONFERENCE CHAIR, 145-61 VOTE — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 4, 2021

Cheney, the House Republican Conference chair, came under serious criticism from colleagues over her vote to impeach Trump. This led to calls for her to be removed from leadership, and Matt Gaetz traveled to Wyoming last week to campaign against Cheney in her home state.

Per multiple reports, Cheney said in the Wednesday meeting she isn’t apologizing for her impeachment vote or her comments blaming Trump directly for the violent riots.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was also a subject of the House Republican meeting, but Kevin McCarthy put out a statement earlier that — while condemnatory of Greene’s past comments — said nothing about disciplinary action against her.

